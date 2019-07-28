English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indians not going out, foreigners might come in for Olympic boxing training

By Pti
Indians not going out, foreigners might come in for Olympic boxing training

New Delhi, July 28: Athletes heading off to foreign shores to prepare themselves for Olympics is common in India. But boxing is set to buck the trend in the run-up to the qualifiers for next year's Tokyo Games to prevent any "travel-related burnouts".

Instead of Indians taking the flight to sought-after destinations in Europe or Americas for training, plans are afoot to invite boxers from these regions for joint training programmes on Indian soil in the first half of December.

"The idea is to ensure that our boxers don't get burnt out by too much travelling. We are already travelling quite a lot for tournaments this season and it would be a good idea to train at home before the Olympic qualifiers in January because I believe December is a really good time to be in India," Indian boxing's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI.

"The weather is generally good and considering that Europe is too cold at that time of the year, we are expecting a positive reply from the countries we intend to invite. We would also be inviting teams from North Africa," he revealed.

The Indian boxers, both men and women, have endured a busy 2019 so far and have been quite literally living out of the suitcase. They were in action in the first three months, competing in European calendar openers in Bulgaria and Finland before fighting it out at the Asian Championships in April.

This was followed by trials for the tournaments in Kazakhstan, Philippines and Russia in July-August. September brings with it the world championships in Russia, for both men and women, and subsequently the National Championships in October.

"So, you see, if we travel too much, it could lead to exhaustion which is not good before the Olympic qualifiers. There has to be enough time for rest and recovery to get the best out of them in top competitions," Nieva explained.

"We have good facilities in the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellary. We would be holding a camp there because I believe facilities in Patiala (where the national camp is based right now) can be made slightly better. We are working towards it and hopefully they would improve. The discussions have already taken place on this," he added.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) tied up with IIS, which has Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra and former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on its advisory board, a few weeks ago.

Boxing has endured a topsy-turvy year globally with the International Olympic Committee stripping the sport's world governing body of the right to conduct the sport in the Tokyo Games.

As a result, the September world championships lost the Olympic qualifier status and the first qualifying event for Tokyo will now be held in January.

Asked if India is on track given the shake-up, Nieva said "We are on track. In fact, I would sa we are better-placed compared to where we were a couple of years ago. The results this year have been very encouraging"

"But of course, there is always scope for improvement and we will continue to strive for that," he added.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue