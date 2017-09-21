Indians win 2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze at Asian Indoor Games

Ashgabat, Sep 21: India added two gold, one silver and two bronze medals to their kitty on the fifth day to continue their impressive show in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games here on Wednesday (September 20).

Ajay Kumar Saroj won the gold in men's 1500m race, clocking 3 minute and 48.67 seconds, while Arpinder Singh fetched another yellow metal in men's triple jump with a best effort of 16.21m.

In track cycling, Deborah Herold won a silver in women's 200m individual sprint race. Neha Solanki and Jyoti bagged a bronze each in women's kurash +87kg and -87kg respectively.

With 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze, India are eighth in the medals tally with hosts Turkmenistan on top with a whopping 52 gold, 36 silver and 37 bronze.

India are being represented by more than 200 athletes in 15 sports disciplines in the Games, touted as the second biggest multi-sporting event of the continent after the Asiad.