India's Sindoor Mittal And Rakshikha Ravi Achieve Silver Medal At Pickleball World Cup 2025 In Florida
Sindoor Mittal and Rakshikha Ravi have won a silver medal in the Women's Open Doubles category at the Pickleball World Cup 2025, marking India's first participation in this prestigious event.
Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025

India's Sindoor Mittal and Rakshikha Ravi have achieved a remarkable feat by securing the silver medal in the Women's Open Doubles (5.0) category at the Pickleball World Cup 2025 in Florida, USA. This event marked India's debut on the international pickleball stage, and their performance has placed India prominently on the global map of this rapidly growing sport.

The tournament took place at FORT Pickleball in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from October 27 to November 2. Sixty-eight teams from around the world participated in this prestigious event. The Indian duo showcased exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the competition, culminating in a strong final performance with a score of 21-15.

Pickleball is gaining popularity worldwide due to its unique blend of tennis, badminton, and table tennis elements. Played on a badminton-sized court with a solid paddle and a perforated polymer ball, it is known for its accessibility and competitive intensity. The sport's growth in India is spearheaded by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), which oversees its promotion and development across the country.

This year marks India's first official participation in the Pickleball World Cup under the aegis of the IPA. The association is affiliated with both the Asian Pickleball Association (APA) and the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF). It inspires players of all ages through national events and a structured ranking system.

The IPA plays a crucial role in identifying top players through the Pickleball World Ranking (PWR), India's official National Sports Federation Ranking. This ranking forms the foundation for team selection, ensuring that only the best represent India on international platforms like the World Cup.

Sindoor Mittal, who also serves as Vice Chairperson of Avaada Group, drew parallels between her athletic pursuits and professional life. "Pickleball is a sport that celebrates agility, strategy, determination, and teamwork; qualities which are an integral part of our corporate philosophy at Avaada," she stated.

About Sindoor Mittal

Sindoor Mittal holds a significant position as Vice Chairperson at Avaada Group, India's leading energy transition company. The company champions India's Net Zero Mission, aligning with governmental goals for sustainable energy solutions.

The stellar performance by Mittal and Ravi underscores India's successful entry into global pickleball competitions. Both athletes expressed immense pride in representing their nation and bringing home a medal from such a prestigious event.

The Indian Pickleball Association remains dedicated to promoting pickleball throughout India. By organising national events and maintaining a structured ranking system, it continues to inspire players across various age groups and skill levels.