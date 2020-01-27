Asian Indoor Athletics championships in China cancelled due to virus threat

The Asian Athletics Association (AAA) took the unanimous decision following requests from its Medical Commission and some member countries.

No alternative venue has been found for now, an AAA release said.

It is worth mentioning in this context that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics boxing qualifier, which was scheduled in Wuhan, China, was rescheduled to Amman, Jordan.

Boxing qualifiers shifted to Amman

The virus has cast a shadow over the the hosting of World Indoor Athletics Championships, whih is set to take place in Nanjing from March 13 to 15.

Many other sports events including -- women's Olympic football qualifiers and a Fed Cup tennis event -- have been shifted out of China due to growing concerns over the ically restricting travel to contain the epidemic, which has claimed more than 50 lives and infected nearly 2,000 people.

China's Xinhua news agency said the Chinese Football Association took the decision to off-load the Olympic qualifiers, which involve China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand, after cases of the virus came to light in Jiangsu.

Meanwhile, the International Tennis Federation said next month's Fed Cup's Asia/Oceania Group I event had been moved from Dongguan, southern China, to Kazakhstan because of increasing travel restrictions in China.