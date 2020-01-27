English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Asian Indoor Athletics championships in China cancelled due to virus threat

By
Athletics
The Asian Athletics Association took the unanimous decision following requests from its Medical Commission.

Bengaluru, January 27: The two-day 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships scheduled to be held at Hangzhou, China, from February 12 has cancelled in the wake of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in that country.

The Asian Athletics Association (AAA) took the unanimous decision following requests from its Medical Commission and some member countries.

No alternative venue has been found for now, an AAA release said.

It is worth mentioning in this context that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics boxing qualifier, which was scheduled in Wuhan, China, was rescheduled to Amman, Jordan.

Boxing qualifiers shifted to Amman

The virus has cast a shadow over the the hosting of World Indoor Athletics Championships, whih is set to take place in Nanjing from March 13 to 15.

Many other sports events including -- women's Olympic football qualifiers and a Fed Cup tennis event -- have been shifted out of China due to growing concerns over the ically restricting travel to contain the epidemic, which has claimed more than 50 lives and infected nearly 2,000 people.

China's Xinhua news agency said the Chinese Football Association took the decision to off-load the Olympic qualifiers, which involve China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand, after cases of the virus came to light in Jiangsu.

Meanwhile, the International Tennis Federation said next month's Fed Cup's Asia/Oceania Group I event had been moved from Dongguan, southern China, to Kazakhstan because of increasing travel restrictions in China.

More ATHLETICS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kobe's rise to fame
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue