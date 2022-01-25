Egan Bernal in intensive care following training crash

Bernal was training near his hometown in Bogota when the accident happened on Monday (January 24) and was taken to the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana to receive treatment.

According to local media reports, the 25-year-old struck a parked bus while riding at a high speed and suffered fractures in his right leg and kneecap as well as a collapsed lung.

The 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d'Italia winner was said to have been "stable" in a statement released by his Ineos Grenadiers team on Monday.

Bernal has since undergone further surgery to repair dislocated fractures in his spine.

A statement from the hospital on Tuesday confirmed the operation had "kept intact the neurological integrity and conserved the functionality of the segments involved".

"We'll wait for his progress over the next 72 hours in the Intensive Care Unit to see the response to the treatment established for this high-energy trauma," the statement added.

"We have immediately begun the rehabilitation process to achieve the best possible results with our patient."

Bernal, who has suffered with a recurring back problem over the past two years, extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers to 2026 earlier this month.