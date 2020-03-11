English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Injured Vikas Krishan forced out of Asian Qualifiers final; ends with silver

By Pti
Vikas Krishan

Amman (Jordan), March 11: Olympic-bound Commonwealth Games champion Vikas Krishan (69kg) signed off with a silver medal at the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers after an eye injury forced him to pull out of the final in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday (March 11).

Krishan, a world and Asian medallist, was to take on Jordan's Zeyad Eashash in the summit clash.

"He will not compete because of the cut. He has been told by the doctors to pull out," a source close to the boxer told PTI.

He defeated second seed Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, a two-time world bronze-medallist, in the semifinals on Tuesday (March 10).

Olympic-bound Vikas, Simranjit enter final of Asian Qualifiers; Mary Kom, Amit end with bronze

He sustained a cut on his left eyelid in the second round of the bout before claiming a split decision victory.

He, along with seven other Indians, secured a Tokyo Olympics ticket by making the semifinals of the ongoing qualifiers.

More VIKAS KRISHAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBL 3 - 0 TOT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: vikas krishan
Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue