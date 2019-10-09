India win six medals in International Table Soccer Championship

Bengaluru, October 8: Indian National Table Soccer team won six medals (one gold and five silver medals) in the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF) Pro Tour Singapore 2019 event held last month.
More than 100 countries participated in the tournament, which was held under the aegis of ITSF.
The Indian squad comprising Lakshay Mahajan, Mohit Singh, Shivam Garg, Rachit Raj, Shagunpreet Thukral and Arshad Mohammad did well to bring laurels to the country.
Lakshay won the only gold for the country in Rookie Open Singles in which Arshad finished second. Later Lakshay teamed up with Mohit to clinch the Rookie Open Doubles silver.
Lakshay had another silver to cherish when he and his partner Shivam finished second in the Under-21 Doubles category.
The Federation of Table Soccer India (FTSI), who run the sport in the country, congratulated the winners.