English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India win six medals in International Table Soccer Championship

By
Table Soccer

Bengaluru, October 8: Indian National Table Soccer team won six medals (one gold and five silver medals) in the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF) Pro Tour Singapore 2019 event held last month.

More than 100 countries participated in the tournament, which was held under the aegis of ITSF.

The Indian squad comprising Lakshay Mahajan, Mohit Singh, Shivam Garg, Rachit Raj, Shagunpreet Thukral and Arshad Mohammad did well to bring laurels to the country.

Lakshay won the only gold for the country in Rookie Open Singles in which Arshad finished second. Later Lakshay teamed up with Mohit to clinch the Rookie Open Doubles silver.

Lakshay had another silver to cherish when he and his partner Shivam finished second in the Under-21 Doubles category.

The Federation of Table Soccer India (FTSI), who run the sport in the country, congratulated the winners.

More TABLE SOCCER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue