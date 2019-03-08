English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

International Women's Day: IAAF decides to elect its first female vice president

By
Currently, there are six women on the IAAF Council
Currently, there are six women on the IAAF Council.

Bengaluru, March 8: With March 8 celebrated as International Women's Day, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will elect its first female vice president this year as it continues its efforts to ensure that women are represented at the highest levels of the sport.

As part of the widespread reforms adopted by the IAAF Congress at the end of 2016, the IAAF has added minimum gender targets into its constitution to establish parity at all levels in the sport's governance.

Currently, there are six women on the IAAF Council. That number will increase to seven at this year's elections in September, and to 10 in 2023, before reaching parity with male Council members in 2027.

Following the election of the first female vice president at this year's IAAF Congress, two of the four vice president positions will be filled by women in 2027.

The IAAF Council established a Gender Leadership Taskforce in 2017 to work alongside the IAAF Women's Committee to develop and organise global and regionally specific programmes to ensure a robust pipeline of eligible female candidates is available for this year's elections and beyond.

Over the past 12 months, women's leadership and administration seminars and symposiums have been held in five of the IAAF's six Areas: Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) seminars in Cairo, Dakar and Nairobi; a European Athletics (EA) seminar in Brussels; an Oceania Athletics Association (OAA) seminar in Auckland; a South American Athletics Confederation (CONSUDATLE) symposium in Caracas; and a North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) event in Santo Domingo. Jakarta will host an Asian Athletics Association (AAA) seminar later this year.

"On International Women's Day, I'm absolutely delighted to reinforce our commitment to gender balance in the governance structures of our sport," said IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

"I formed our Gender Leadership Taskforce because I want to encourage more women into our sport and to provide the pathway and programmes to allow them to do that.

"We have equal opportunities for women in competition, and we are committed to having equal opportunities for women in all our governance structures. I have always believed that any organisation is stronger and more effective when women are properly represented at every level."

(Source: IAAF Media)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: NZL vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: iaaf athletics sebastian coe sports
    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue