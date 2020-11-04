English
IOA Secy Gen Rajeev Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

By Pti

New Delhi, Nov 4: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation.

Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence.

"Last week I was having fever and so I tested for COVID-19 and unfortunately the result was positive. The result came on Sunday," Mehta told PTI on Wednesday.

"I have been advised home isolation and I am doing that. I am all right, not facing any big problem so far. I hope to recover quickly," he added.

India - 8,313,876 | World - 47,839,334
Story first published: Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 20:03 [IST]
