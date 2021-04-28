IOA vice-president Janardhan Singh Gehlot passes away

He was the head of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India for 28 years till 2013. He was also serving as the president of the Rajasthan Olympic Association at the time of his death.

"On behalf of IOA family, our heartfelt condolences to the Gehlot family on the sad and untimely demise of the IOA vice president and president of Rajasthan Olympic association Janardhan Singh Gehlot," IOA President Narinder Batra said in a statement.

"May his soul rest in peace and pray to God to give enough strength to his family to overcome this tragic loss." Gehlot was elected as one of the nine IOA vice presidents in the 2017 elections. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and chief minister Ashok Gehlot offered condolences on the demise of the administrator who was also a senior Congress leader.

In a statement, Mishra said, "I pray to the god for peace of the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the shock." The CM said that Gehlot made significant contributions in both politics and sports.

"My deepest condolences on the demise of Shri Janardan Singh Gehlot, former Minister and Founder President of International Kabaddi Federation. He made a significant contribution in the political field and sports world. "May God give his family strength to bear the loss and give peace to the departed soul," Gehlot said in a tweet.