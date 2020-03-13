English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IOC will follow WHO advice on Tokyo 2020 cancellation: Bach

By Pti
IOC chief Thomas Bach
IOC chief Thomas Bach

Berlin, March 13: The International Olympic Committee will follow the World Health Organisation's recommendation on whether to cancel or postpone this year's Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic, IOC chief Thomas Bach said Thursday (March 12).

In an interview with German television ARD, Bach said his organisation has been in regular contact with WHO experts since mid-February over the issue.

"We will follow the advice of the WHO," he said, adding that the IOC was now still working towards preparing for a "successful" Games.

With cancellations of Olympic qualifiers piling up as countries unroll drastic measures to halt the contagion, Bach acknowledged that there are "serious problems with qualification competitions".

"Here we will have to react very flexibly," he said, adding that this could be through postponing competitions or changing qualification criteria.

What is key, he said, is that athletes, particularly those from countries hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, must be offered "fair qualification under these very difficult conditions".

Japanese organisers have so far insisted that the pandemic will not derail the Games scheduled to run from July 24 to August 8, even if major sporting events, travel and financial markets are already seeing massive disruption worldwide.

Coronavirus: Trump suggests Tokyo 2020 postponement

On Thursday (March 12), US President Donald Trump became the first foreign leader to suggest delaying the Tokyo Olympics.

The US leader said that another alternative - holding competitions in empty stadiums - would be even worse than forcing a delay.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue