ISSF World Cup 2021: India win silver in 50m rifle 3 position women's team event

By Pti
Anjum Moudgil combined with Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam to win silver in 50m rifle 3 position womens team event
Anjum Moudgil combined with Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam to win silver in 50m rifle 3 position women's team event

New Delhi, March 25: The Indian trio of Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam claimed the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event of the ongoing ISSF shooting World Cup in New Delhi on Thursday (March 25).

The Indian team shot 43 in the gold medal showdown to finish behind the Polish team, which scored 47 to grab the top prize.

Earlier, India had scored 1304 and 864 in the first and second qualifying rounds respectively.

The Polish team comprised Aneta Stankiewicz, Aleksandra Szutko and Natalia Kochanska.

The bronze medal went to the Indonesian team consisting of Vidya Rafika Rahmatan Toyyiba, Monica Daryanti and Audrey Zahra Dhiyaanisa, who beat the Hungarian troika of Lalita Gaspar, Eszter Denes and Lea Horvath 47-43.

With this medal, India's overall tally swelled to 20 with 9 gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

Story first published: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 15:12 [IST]
