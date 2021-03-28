ISSF World Cup 2021: Indian women claim team gold medal in trap

In the gold medal match, the team fielded by the host nation did not break a sweat as it romped to a crushing win over Kazakhstan's Sarsenkul Rysbekova, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Mariya Dmitriyenko, taking the number of gold won by India to 14 in the tournament.

The Indian shooters, especially the experienced Shreyasi and Manisha, missed very few shots in the final and proved to be too good for their opponents.

ISSF World Cup 2021: India settle for silver in 25m rapid fire team event

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Shreyasi, Rajeshwari and Manisha scored 321 in the qualification rounds held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Thursday (March 25).

Kazakhstan's Rysbekova, Dosmagambetova and Dmitriyenko shot a total of 308.

On Saturday (March 27), the pair of Shreyasi and Kynan Chenai missed out on a podium finish as they settled for the fourth place in the trap mixed team final of the prestigious tournament.

Thanks to the country's dominant showing for a major part of the tournament, India continued to lead the standings with 14 gold, nine silver and six bronze for a total of 29 podium finishes.