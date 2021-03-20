ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test COVID-19 positive

The National Rifle Association of India sources said the shooters are currently self-isolating in their team hotel.

Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters have also been isolated after undergoing COVID-19 tests.

The results of their room-mates are awaited.

A source said two among the three shooters are from the Indian contingent.

In all, four shooters have already been afflicted by the COVID-19 virus since the teams started arriving for the tournament.

Earlier, a top international shooter returned positive for COVID-19, following which he was sent to a hospital.

53 nations represented by 294 athletes are competing at the first multi-nation Olympic sporting event of this scale anywhere in the world, post the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it is the first competitive outing for the pistol and rifle shooters in a world ravaged by the health crisis, those in skeet and trap events had participated in the Shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt last month.

(With PTI inputs)