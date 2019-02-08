English

It's derby day in Pro Volleyball League as Kochi Blue Spikers face Calicut Heroes

By
Pro Volleyball League table toppers Calicut Heroes take on Kochi Blue Spikers in the most-awaited clash

Kochi, February 8: It is time for the Kerala Derby as table toppers Calicut Heroes take on Kochi Blue Spikers in the most-awaited clash of RuPay Pro Volleyball League at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday (February 9).

Ahead of the match, Kochi skipper Mohan Ukkrapandian said, "This is the match that everyone has been looking forward to. Every other match on one side and the Derby on the other. It is just like we see in other sports like football. We have been working really hard and our only objective is to come out victorious. We will not be only playing for ourselves but also for the fans who will in the stadium and on their television sets cheering us on."

Not only the teams, but the league's most die-hard fans will also face-off each other when the KBS Army will be pitted against the Chembada in an off-field battle that could well be a deciding factor in this all important top of the table match.

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2.

Calicut on the other hand, have had a three-day break since their 3-2 victory against U Mumba Volley and will be fresh for this marquee match.

Jerome Vinith, captain, Calicut Heroes felt that it is going to be a treat for the volleyball fans in India.

"The anticipation for this match is very high within the whole team. We have been playing some good volleyball and most of the team is in good form. Ajith has been a revelation and we all just need to stick together and play naturally."

Saturday, February 9

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes

7pm at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi

Live on SONY SIX/ SONY TEN 3

Live streaming on SONY LIV

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 14:58 [IST]
