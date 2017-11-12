It's World title No. 17 for India's Golden Boy

Bengaluru, November 12: Title No. 17. Is one taken aback anymore? I don't think so. How many more world titles will he pocket? No one has a clue. But that's the question that lingers on everyone's mind every time Pankaj Advani wins a world title. Of course the more the merrier, and India's Golden Boy definitely does not let his fans, believers down.

Advani downed Englishman Mike Russell to be crowned the 2017 IBSF World Billiards (150Up) champion in Doha on Sunday (November 12). This is Advani's 11th world title in billiards.

Needing the best of 11 games, Russell started strong. Down after the first game, the Bengaluru cueist showed resilience as he cruised to victory, defeating Russell 6-2 (0-155, 150-128, 92-151, 151-0, 151-6, 151-0, 150-58, 150-21). Advani brought all his experience to the table, making it look like a walk in the park against Russell.

#Billiards | Pankaj Advani WINS 2017 IBSF World Billiards 150 Up c'ship title after defeating Mike Russell 6-2 in the final. pic.twitter.com/sMkawFItne — The Bridge (@TheBridge_IN) November 12, 2017

Earlier, Advani had defeated compatriot Rupesh Shah in the semifinals, while the legendary Russell booked his final slot after ousting Peter Gilchrist.

Though the semifinal had appeared to be a match of equals initially, Advani eventually showed his class as he knocked out the three-time world champ Shah 5-2 to enter the final.

Incidentally, Advani, the defending champion, had lifted his sixteenth title, the world billiards title, back in Bengaluru last year in December.

Having pocketed his 17th title, the cueist now gears up for the IBSF Snooker Championship. This is the first time the snooker and billiards event will be held back-to-back with a one-day gap. No room for rest for Advani just yet.

Advani will be now be eyeing a 'Grand Double' as the lengthier format (long-up) of the IBSF World Billiards Championship 2017 commences on Monday at the same venue here.