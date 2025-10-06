More sports Jackie Young's Record Performance Propels Las Vegas Aces To 2-0 Lead In WNBA Finals Jackie Young scored a game-high 32 points, leading the Las Vegas Aces to a 2-0 lead over the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals. Her performance included a record-setting third quarter. A'ja Wilson also contributed significantly with 28 points and 14 rebounds. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Jackie Young's performance was pivotal for the Las Vegas Aces as they secured a 2-0 advantage over the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals. The Aces triumphed 91-78 on Sunday, setting the stage for Game 3 in Phoenix on Wednesday. Aces' coach Becky Hammon has an impressive record, winning all nine Game 2s played in Las Vegas with an average margin exceeding 17 points.

Young delivered a standout performance, scoring a game-high 32 points, including a record-setting 21 points in the third quarter alone. This achievement marked a new WNBA Finals record for most points scored in a single quarter. A'ja Wilson also made significant contributions with 28 points and 14 rebounds, combining with Young for a total of 60 points.

The duo's combined score ranks second in WNBA Finals history, following Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart's 65-point effort with the Seattle Storm in 2020. Young had faced challenges in Game 1, shooting just 3-of-13 before leaving due to fatigue. However, her resurgence in Game 2 was met with praise from Wilson.

"It's a joy [playing with Young]," Wilson expressed. "Take the numbers away, I'm just so proud of her. Honestly, like she's a perfectionist, and when you see someone who works so hard every single day, and then you get to see the hard work paying off, it's a beautiful thing to witness."

Wilson further added her appreciation for being Young's teammate: "I'm so grateful just to be her team-mate, to come to work with her every single day. I'm a pain sometimes when she's not doing her job because I know that it's there. I know that Jackie Young's there. So, I try every single day to bring it out of her."

Phoenix Mercury's Home Advantage

The Mercury return home trailing but confident due to their strong playoff record at home (3-1). Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with 23 points while Satou Sabally added another 22. However, their shooting from beyond the arc was lacking as they only managed to convert five out of their twenty-eight attempts (17.9%).

Phoenix head coach Nate Tibbetts remains optimistic about playing at home: "We're excited to go play in our home arena," he stated. "Vegas did what they're supposed to do. I think we played a really good Game 1, and they came out and were ready [for Game 2]."

The upcoming game promises excitement as both teams prepare for another intense matchup on Wednesday.