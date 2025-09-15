Andy Robertson Admits He Came Close To Joining Atletico Madrid During Transfer Window

Why did Sourav Ganguly miss IND vs PAK match and instead watched Manchester Derby? Revealed

Tottenham Hotspur Aims For Strong Start In Champions League Against Villarreal Under Thomas Frank

Chris Wilder Returns To Sheffield United For Third Spell As Manager Amidst Challenging Season

More sports Chinkara Cup 2025: South African Legend Lance Watson Guides Jaipur Polo Team To Glory By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 21:38 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

Jaipur, Sep 15: The Jaipur Polo Team clinched the prestigious Chinkara Cup 2025 title, edging past Kognivera Stallions Polo Team in a nail-biting 8-7 victory in Sunday's (September 14) final. The high-octane contest showcased speed, skill, and strategy, with Jaipur holding their nerve in the crucial moments to secure the championship.

Leading the charge for Jaipur was South African polo legend Lance Watson, who delivered a stellar performance with six goals. He was ably supported by Dino Dhankar and Angad Kalan, who added one goal each to the team's tally.

The win was particularly sweet for Jaipur as it came against the same rivals who had denied them the Army Commander's Cup in the previous tournament.

Road to Redemption

The Jaipur Polo Team entered the Chinkara Cup determined to bounce back from their earlier setback. Despite missing key player HH Jaipur Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the team put up a flawless campaign, remaining undefeated en route to the final.

Opening Match: Jaipur defeated Gohilwad 8-5, with Angad Kalan leading the scoring.

Second Match: A commanding 11-6.5 win over Haldighati saw crucial goals from Dino Dhankar and Lance Watson.

Semi-Final: Jaipur outclassed V Polo Team 7-2.5, booking their spot in the title clash.

A Statement of Dominance

This victory reinforces Jaipur Polo Team's reputation as a powerhouse in Indian polo. The team's balance of sharp attack and solid defence stood out across the tournament. Watson also finished as the second-highest scorer of the competition with 15 goals overall, underlining his influence on Jaipur's success.

The Chinkara Cup triumph not only avenges their earlier loss but also sets the tone for what promises to be a strong season ahead for the Jaipur Polo Team.