YouTube star Paul survives biggest test as Woodley demands rematch

Cleveland, August 30: YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul survived the biggest test he has faced inside the ring after withstanding former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.
Paul (4-0) was sent to the ropes by boxing debutant Woodley, who landed an overhand right in the fourth round to rattle the 24-year-old in Cleveland on Sunday.
However, Paul overcame the adversity to score a split decision 77-75, 78-74, 75-77 for his fourth professional boxing win.
"He's a tough opponent ... it was a tougher fight than I expected," Paul said afterwards. "My legs felt weird since the locker room, I don’t know what’s wrong with me.
"All respect to Tyron, he's a tough opponent. This is a dream come true."
Paul was not happy one judge awarded the fight to Woodley, adding: "Let's be honest, that's bull****.
"Especially in my hometown. Like, where's that judge at? He hit me with one [real] shot the whole fight."
Woodley demanded a rematch post-bout, the 39-year-old saying: "I feel like I won the fight.
"F*** the Fury fight – me and Jake need to run that back. I want a rematch."
There has been talk of Paul facing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy (7-0) in his next boxing bout.
But Paul said: "I haven't gone to the dentist, I haven't gotten my haircut. My teeth are crooked, my nose is crooked, I may need to chill out for a bit. I'm still only 24."
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.