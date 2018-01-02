NBA: Rockets' James Harden out for two weeks with hamstring strain

Houston, January 2: James Harden is set for a two-week spell on the sidelines after suffering a grade-two hamstring strain, the Houston Rockets announced on Monday (January 1).

Rockets star Harden sustained the injury in Sunday's 148-142 triple-overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Harden, who had 40 points and 11 assists, was injured with less than a minute to play in regulation, limping and dragging his left leg after a drive to the basket.

Harden forced off with hamstring injury

The five-time All-Star had only missed two regular-season games over the previous three seasons combined and has played in all 35 games this season.

Houston (26-9) ended their five-game losing streak against the Lakers, but they will have to find offense elsewhere with the NBA's leading scorer out for at least two weeks.

Harden has scored at least 20 points in every game this season. Since the 1963-64 campaign, only Harden, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain have scored at least 20 points their teams' first 35 games.

Source: OPTA