NBA wrap: Harden leads Rockets past Warriors, Clippers beaten

Harden scored 36 points and provided 13 assists in the Rockets' 129-112 victory over the Warriors at the Toyota Center.

Houston improved to 5-3 to begin the season, while the injury-hit Warriors slipped to 2-6.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard was rested as the Clippers were handed a 129-124 loss by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (38 points and 16 rebounds) led the way as the Bucks claimed their sixth win in eight games, while the Clippers are 5-3.

Super Siakam, delightful Doncic

Pascal Siakam had a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 124-120 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Luka Doncic continued his impressive start to the season, his 27-point haul seeing the Dallas Mavericks edge the Orlando Magic 107-106.

Dwight Powell: 12 PTS, 8 REB

Nikola Vucevic: 19 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST

The Detroit Pistons breezed past the struggling New York Knicks 122-102 thanks to 27 points and 12 rebounds from Andre Drummond.

Reddish struggles

The 10th pick in the NBA Draft, Cam Reddish struggled for the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The 20-year-old went one-for-eight for five points in 23 minutes of a 113-93 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Harden, Capela combine

Harden and Clint Capela combined for a nice play during the Rockets' big win.

Wednesday's results

Detroit Pistons 122-102 New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers 121-106 Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls 113-93 Atlanta Hawks

Toronto Raptors 124-120 Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets 129-112 Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies 137-121 Minnesota Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks 107-106 Orlando Magic

Utah Jazz 106-104 Philadelphia 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks 129-124 Los Angeles Clippers

Trail Blazers at Clippers

The Clippers (5-3) get a chance to bounce back when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) at the Staples Center.