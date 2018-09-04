Jarred Brooks steps in for injured Ryan Benoit at UFC 228

The news that Brooks will fight Sanchez in a flyweight bout was confirmed with the promotion's officials by MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi on Monday (September 3).

Benoit was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury. Later, Brooks was offered an opportunity to be part of this weekend's card, for which he obliged and the news broke via social media.

As far as the fight form goes, this will be Brooks's first appearance since his second round knock out loss to Jose Torres at UFC Utica in June. That bout ended in bizarre fashion as Brooks knocked himself out when he attempted a highlight-reel slam. "The Monkey God" has lost two straight since starting his career 13-0.

Sanchez, meanwhile, is fresh of a first-round rear-naked choke submission win over Joby Sanchez this past February and is 1-1 since his move to the UFC.

UFC 228, which takes place this weekend is headlined by a welterweight tile bout between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till, while Nicco Montano puts the women's flyweight title on the line against Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.