Kidd withdraws from Trail Blazers coaching search despite Lillard endorsement

Los Angeles, June 7: Jason Kidd will not vie to fill the Portland Trail Blazers' head-coaching vacancy, withdrawing from consideration despite Damian Lillard's endorsement.
Portland are looking for a new coach after the Trail Blazers and Terry Stotts mutually agreed to part ways on Friday following the team's elimination in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.
All-Star Lillard backed Los Angeles Lakers assistant and Hall of Famer Kidd for the role, telling Yahoo Sports: "Jason Kidd is the guy I want".
But former Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks head coach Kidd will not be pursuing the job in Portland.
A parting letter from Coach Stotts https://t.co/yCWh6HSOAo pic.twitter.com/vp6xVgklja— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 5, 2021
"Portland's a first-class organisation and will have great candidates for its head coaching job, but I've decided not to be one of them," the 48-year-old told ESPN.
"Whoever they choose will have big shoes to fill from Terry [Stotts]."
Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, ex-New York Knicks and Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy, Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni and Michigan's Juwan Howard are reportedly among the candidates.
Kidd led the Nets in 2013-14 – overseeing a 44-38 record as the franchise lost in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
The 10-time All-Star and 2010 NBA champion coached the Bucks between 2014 and 2018, reaching the playoffs twice but losing in the opening round on both occasions.
