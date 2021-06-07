Kidd withdraws from Trail Blazers coaching search despite Lillard endorsement

Portland are looking for a new coach after the Trail Blazers and Terry Stotts mutually agreed to part ways on Friday following the team's elimination in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

All-Star Lillard backed Los Angeles Lakers assistant and Hall of Famer Kidd for the role, telling Yahoo Sports: "Jason Kidd is the guy I want".

But former Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks head coach Kidd will not be pursuing the job in Portland.

A parting letter from Coach Stotts https://t.co/yCWh6HSOAo pic.twitter.com/vp6xVgklja — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 5, 2021

"Portland's a first-class organisation and will have great candidates for its head coaching job, but I've decided not to be one of them," the 48-year-old told ESPN.

"Whoever they choose will have big shoes to fill from Terry [Stotts]."

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, ex-New York Knicks and Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy, Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni and Michigan's Juwan Howard are reportedly among the candidates.

Kidd led the Nets in 2013-14 – overseeing a 44-38 record as the franchise lost in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The 10-time All-Star and 2010 NBA champion coached the Bucks between 2014 and 2018, reaching the playoffs twice but losing in the opening round on both occasions.