Jazz center Gobert tests positive again for COVID-19

Gobert has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will miss Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year had missed the Jazz's win at the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday (January 5) for an unspecified illness.

The Jazz said Gobert returned two negative results for two rapid tests on the day of that game but the result of a PCR test returned on Thursday is positive.

Utah, who are 28-10, had managed to avoid having any players enter protocols this season until Joe Inglis entered earlier this week, with Gobert the second Jazz player to test positive.

Injury report:



OUT - Joe Ingles (Health & Safety Protocols)



OUT - Rudy Gobert (Health & Safety Protocols)



OUT - Mike Conley (Right Knee Injury Recovery)



OUT - Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Middle Finger Sprain)



OUT - Donovan Mitchell (Left Low Back Strain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 6, 2022