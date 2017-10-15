Jeff Horn aiming for UFC's Conor McGregor

Bengaluru, October 15: WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn aims for a potential blockbuster bout with UFC star Conor McGregor, according to a report.

Before that Horn will defend his title against England's Gary Corcoran in December.

Horn stunned Manny Pacquiao in a unanimous 12-round points decision in July, with the Filipino great pulling out of a planned rematch later this year.

This has opened the door to Corcoran, with the bout set for December 13 in Brisbane as part of a two-fight deal inked with the Queensland state government, the Brisbane Courier, Mail said.

If he wins, Horn would then hopes to fight mixed martial arts champion McGregor, who made his boxing debut in a money-spinning defeat to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas in August, the report added.

Charismatic Irishman McGregor performed creditably and said afterwards he was open to boxing again, potentially placing him on a collision course with his Ultimate Fighting Championship paymasters.

The UFC lightweight champion has been away from the octagon since his title winning victory against Eddie Alvarez back in November 2016. This has been a major concern for the lightweight division in the promotion as they had no title to fight for until last week.

To avoid backlash, UFC President, Dana White scheduled an interim title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee in UFC 216, where Ferguson emerged victorious and called out McGregor to either put the title on the line or vacate his position.

With reports of McGregor and Horn's potential fight, it would add fuel to fire amongst the UFC lightweight division.

The UFC boss, White has however echoed calls for a McGregor-Ferguson title bout and said that's the only thing that "makes sense". This further cools down talks of the Irishman's next opponent.