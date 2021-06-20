English
Charlo handles Montiel with ease, Inoue drops challenger Dasmarinas

By Marc Lancaster

Houston, June 20: Fighting before a home crowd in Houston, Jermall Charlo defeated Juan Macias Montiel to defend his WBC middleweight belt and improve to 32-0.

Charlo won by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the bout in his favour 120-108, 119-109 and 118-109.

Though Charlo dominated the fight, he never seemed a threat to knock out the challenger.

“He was a real warrior to get into the ring with me,” Charlo said.

“He fought hard each and every round.”

In Las Vegas, Naoya Inoue remained unbeaten with a third-round TKO of Michael Dasmarinas to retain his WBA, IBF and The Ring bantamweight titles.

Inoue (21-0) had little trouble with the IBF mandatory challenger, delivering a flurry of body blows to send the Filipino to the canvas at 2:45 in the third.

The Japanese fighter's win in the third followed a knockdown on a body shot in the second that only ended up prolonging the agony for Dasmarinas.

Story first published: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
