Charlo handles Montiel with ease, Inoue drops challenger Dasmarinas

Houston, June 20: Fighting before a home crowd in Houston, Jermall Charlo defeated Juan Macias Montiel to defend his WBC middleweight belt and improve to 32-0.
Charlo won by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the bout in his favour 120-108, 119-109 and 118-109.
Though Charlo dominated the fight, he never seemed a threat to knock out the challenger.
“He was a real warrior to get into the ring with me,” Charlo said.
“He fought hard each and every round.”
#AndStill Jermall Charlo with an awesome fight 🦁🔰🔝 pic.twitter.com/Pc6rcQav3G— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) June 20, 2021
In Las Vegas, Naoya Inoue remained unbeaten with a third-round TKO of Michael Dasmarinas to retain his WBA, IBF and The Ring bantamweight titles.
Inoue (21-0) had little trouble with the IBF mandatory challenger, delivering a flurry of body blows to send the Filipino to the canvas at 2:45 in the third.
The Japanese fighter's win in the third followed a knockdown on a body shot in the second that only ended up prolonging the agony for Dasmarinas.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.