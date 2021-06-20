Charlo handles Montiel with ease, Inoue drops challenger Dasmarinas

Charlo won by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the bout in his favour 120-108, 119-109 and 118-109.

Though Charlo dominated the fight, he never seemed a threat to knock out the challenger.

“He was a real warrior to get into the ring with me,” Charlo said.

“He fought hard each and every round.”

#AndStill Jermall Charlo with an awesome fight 🦁🔰🔝 pic.twitter.com/Pc6rcQav3G — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) June 20, 2021

In Las Vegas, Naoya Inoue remained unbeaten with a third-round TKO of Michael Dasmarinas to retain his WBA, IBF and The Ring bantamweight titles.

Inoue (21-0) had little trouble with the IBF mandatory challenger, delivering a flurry of body blows to send the Filipino to the canvas at 2:45 in the third.

The Japanese fighter's win in the third followed a knockdown on a body shot in the second that only ended up prolonging the agony for Dasmarinas.