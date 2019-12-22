English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jermell Charlo beats Harrison to regain WBC crown

By Dejan Kalinic
Jermell Charlo

California, December 22: Jermell Charlo regained the WBC light-middleweight title thanks to a TKO win over Tony Harrison in California on Saturday (December 21).

A year after their previous bout, which Harrison won to secure the title, Charlo knocked his fellow American down three times.

Charlo (33-1) knocked Harrison down twice in the 11th round before the fight was stopped.

He gained some revenge for the only defeat of his professional career, while Harrison's record dropped to 28-3.

"Tony is a former champion, he came to fight, he had a lot on the line, he had pressure on him," Charlo told Fox Sports after his win.

"I did what I had to do, I went in there, I dictated, I dominated and I knocked him out."

Charlo floored Harrison for the first time in the second round, but it took until the 11th to finish the job in a fight he had perhaps edged.

A left hook sent Harrison to the canvas before a nice combination saw him floored again, the fight stopped soon after.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: VLL 1 - 1 VCF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing wbc california
Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue