Jindal and Inspire join hands to build India's first Private High-Performance Centre Published: Friday, October 17, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Jindal Stainless has joined hands with Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), India's first privately funded high-performance training centre, to nurture the country's next generation of sporting talent.

As part of this effort under its CSR arm, Jindal Stainless Foundation, the company is the key sponsor of IIS' Track & Field Development program in Hisar, aimed at grooming young Indian talent for national and international sporting success, for FY 25-26.

The Hisar centre of IIS acts as a key scouting hub, identifying promising athletes from across the country and channelling them into a structured training ecosystem. The program, focused on athletes aged 18-25, offers training across sprints, hurdles and throws, equipping them with the skills required to achieve their sporting aspirations.

This year's program batch in Hisar comprises 39 athletes, who will benefit from a holistic training ecosystem enabled by Jindal Stainless, including access to world-class facilities, expert coaching, sports science support, nutrition, and financial assistance for travel to competitive championships. Notably, the program features the expertise of biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz, who is the former coach of Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Speaking about the initiative, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal, said, "At Jindal Stainless, we believe in empowering talent and creating opportunities where they matter most. Supporting IIS' Track & Field Development program is our way of ensuring that promising young athletes can access the best resources and compete with confidence on the global stage. Sports is one of the key focus areas of our Foundation, and through this collaboration, we aim to nurture India's future champions."

"The partnership with Jindal Stainless is a significant step in advancing IIS' vision of creating a world-class ecosystem for Indian athletes. Their support will allow us to strengthen our Track & Field Development program in Hisar, while providing young talent with access to state-of-the-art facilities, scientific expertise, and competitive opportunities essential for success at the national and international levels," said Manisha Malhotra, President of the Inspire Institute of Sport."

Athletes in the program represent a diverse pool of talent from across India, identified through IIS' robust Talent Identification program. Among the several young athletes at the facility are budding javelin throwers like Aditya and Manpreet Singh.