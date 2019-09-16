English
Niemann joins elite company with Greenbrier Classic victory

By Opta
Joaquin Niemann fired a six-under 64 in the final round in West Virginia
West Virginia, September 16: Chilean Joaquin Niemann secured his place in a select club after claiming a six-stroke victory at the Greenbrier Classic on Sunday (September 15).

Niemann, 20, fired a six-under 64 in the final round in West Virginia on his way to a resounding win at the opening event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

He became just the third player born outside the United States to win on the PGA Tour before age 21, joining major champions Seve Ballesteros and Rory McIlroy.

Niemann produced a brilliant performance, shooting four rounds in the 60s to finish at 21 under.

He ended up well clear of Tom Hoge (65), while Brian Harman (65), Harris English (67), Nate Lashley (69) and Richy Werenski (69) were tied for third at 14 under.

"Amazing. I've been thinking about this my whole life, since I started playing golf, so unbelievable," an emotional Niemann told the Golf Channel after his victory.

"I think I realise what happened today so I just need to calm down a little bit and just celebrate."

Niemann holed eight birdies and two bogeys during his final round, sealing his victory by picking up shots on his final three holes.

Hoge mixed eight birdies with three bogeys in his 65, but the American finished six back from Niemann.

Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
