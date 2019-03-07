English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Embiid's status remains uncertain – 76ers coach Brown

By Opta
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has missed seven consecutive games
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has missed seven consecutive games

New York, March 7: Joel Embiid's status for the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup with the Houston Rockets on Friday has yet to be determined, according to head coach Brett Brown.

Embiid has been dealing with knee soreness and the NBA All-Star missed his seventh consecutive game when the 76ers lost 108-107 to Chicago Bulls on Wednesday (March 6).

The 24-year-old, though, could make join Philadelphia for their trip to Houston.

"I hope so," said Brown. "But I'd be reckless to declare it official. I believe there's a chance that he may meet us in Houston."

Last week, Embiid said: "It's all about long-term preservation and making sure I'm ready not just for the playoffs, but also for the next 15 years.

Brown said the star did not "feel like he was ready to go" after returning to practice on Monday (March 4).

"He really does feel restricted with some of his movements," Brown said at the time. "There's a little bit of soreness I think still. You could see in this practice environment that he hasn't played for a while."

Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds this season. He is shooting 48.2 per cent from the field and 29.5 per cent from three-point range.

The 76ers will next meet Houston Rockets on Friday (March 8).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: PTO 3 - 1 RMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue