Embiid's status remains uncertain – 76ers coach Brown

Embiid has been dealing with knee soreness and the NBA All-Star missed his seventh consecutive game when the 76ers lost 108-107 to Chicago Bulls on Wednesday (March 6).

The 24-year-old, though, could make join Philadelphia for their trip to Houston.

"I hope so," said Brown. "But I'd be reckless to declare it official. I believe there's a chance that he may meet us in Houston."

Last week, Embiid said: "It's all about long-term preservation and making sure I'm ready not just for the playoffs, but also for the next 15 years.

Brown said the star did not "feel like he was ready to go" after returning to practice on Monday (March 4).

"He really does feel restricted with some of his movements," Brown said at the time. "There's a little bit of soreness I think still. You could see in this practice environment that he hasn't played for a while."

Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds this season. He is shooting 48.2 per cent from the field and 29.5 per cent from three-point range.

The 76ers will next meet Houston Rockets on Friday (March 8).