Embiid could miss start of NBA playoffs – 76ers

Embiid is dealing with a knee injury, which has forced him to miss four of Philadelphia's last six games.

The two-time All-Star will also sit out the 76ers' regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday (April 10).

Asked about the star forward midweek, Brand – whose Philadelphia are third in the Eastern Conference – told reporters: "I'm optimistic. I've seen him, he's doing everything in his power to be ready for this weekend.

"I was in Miami with him and we had a short meeting. He was on his way to Hydro Works, which is an underwater treadmill.

"He is working his butt off to be ready. He's focused on his body and focused on his diet, so I'm optimistic."

When pushed on Embiid's status for the playoffs and whether he could miss a game, Brand added: "It's possible".

Earlier on Wednesday, 76ers head coach Brett Brown was asked if he believes his starting five will be healthy enough to play in the postseason.

"I do. I do, but it's taken a lot of planning. It's taken a lot of people behind the scenes to deliver people to this day, to this period of the week and starting of the playoffs.

"Everybody's road map is different, you know? Joel is different than Jimmy is different than JJ is different than Ben , and so on and so on. What I've tried to do is sort of get out in front of stuff and anticipate this period of time coming up and how you roll out your guys, ready to throw punches as healthy as we can be.

"So you ask the question, 'will everybody be healthy to start the playoffs?' it is my belief that they will be."

Embiid is averaging 27.5 points and 13.6 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game this season. He is shooting 48.4 per cent from the field and 30 per cent from three-point range.