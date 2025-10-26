More sports Joel Embiid Aims To Find Rhythm Amid Minutes Restriction For Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is focused on regaining his rhythm while under a minutes restriction as he returns to full fitness with the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA season. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

Joel Embiid is focused on regaining his form while managing limited playing time as he works towards full fitness with the Philadelphia 76ers. The team has started the NBA season strongly, securing a close victory over the Boston Celtics and following it up with a 125-121 win against the Charlotte Hornets. This victory marked Nick Nurse's 300th regular-season win.

Embiid contributed significantly in the game against Charlotte, scoring 20 points in just 20 minutes. Only Tyrese Maxey and Quentin Grimes scored more, with 28 and 24 points respectively. Embiid's performance was a notable improvement from his previous game against the Celtics, where he struggled with shooting accuracy.

Despite his limited minutes, Embiid expressed a desire to make an impact on the court. "The first game, it was more like get in the game slowly and figure it out," he said. "This one, it was more like, 'Well, I've only got 20 minutes'." He noted that falling down several times during the game was due to trying to maximise his impact within restricted playtime.

Embiid acknowledged that playing shorter stints makes it challenging to find rhythm. He prefers not having any restrictions but understands it's part of his recovery process. "I'd rather not be on a minutes restriction at all," he stated. "But I'd rather get it out of the way."

The Hornets faced a setback when forward Brandon Miller exited early in the second quarter due to left shoulder soreness. Before leaving, Miller had scored four points. This injury is concerning for Charlotte as Miller had an impressive season opener against the Brooklyn Nets with 25 points and seven assists.

Coach Charles Lee expressed uncertainty about when Miller's injury occurred but remains hopeful for a quick recovery. "I really didn't [see the incident], to be honest," Lee commented when asked about the situation. He mentioned that initially, he thought it might be a wrist issue before learning about the shoulder soreness.

Lee emphasised concern for all players' well-being whenever injuries occur. "We're always worried about all of our guys," he said. "Any time a guy goes down, you're always worried about them, and you hope they are OK." He looks forward to consulting with the performance staff for further updates on Miller's condition.

The Sixers' strong start and Embiid's determination highlight their potential this season despite challenges like player injuries and fitness management.