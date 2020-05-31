Release me from my UFC contract! - Jones fumes at White over $30m 'Wilder numbers' claims

White claimed light-heavyweight champion Jones had asked for $30million in order to step up to heavyweight and face contender Francis Ngannou, a figure similar to that made by boxer Wilder for his second heavyweight title bout against Tyson Fury.

UFC president White added to reporters: "We have text messages from Jon Jones. It's not like I can't prove what I'm saying is true.

"But I'm not going to put his text messages out in the press. I could."

Jones was not impressed, however, and insisted he never made such demands as he responded to White on Twitter.

"If you're going to stick to these lies, I'm going to stick to defending myself," he wrote. "Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages.

If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself. Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

"Don't be a f***ing liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits. I don't need this bulls*** Dana.

"I never asked for Diante [sic] Wilder's numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I'm the goat and everything.

"I don't even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes.

"If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether.

"I'm sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up.

"And if I wanted to compare money to someone else, I would compare money to my brothers [former NFL defensive lineman Arthur and Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler].

"I see first hand the way the NFL treats their champion athletes, there's a huge difference. I've kept my mouth shut my entire career."