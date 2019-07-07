Askren doesn't belong at this level - Masvidal revels in stunning record-breaking UFC knockout

It took just five seconds for Masvidal to put the big-talking Askren down, after following up a brutal running knee that left his opponent unconscious with a couple of heavy blows on the mat.

Askren had never previously lost in his MMA career, albeit he earned a controversial submission win on his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler in March, and Masvidal shot into title contention after earning a huge victory in a fight where little love was lost.

UFC 239 results: Jones survives Santos scare

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "I wish the referee would have tripped on his way to breaking it up because I felt he deserved one more.

"He's not a threat to me or my skillset.

"I don't want to keep talking about the dude because I gave him what he deserved in a way. I'm just not a fan of his at all, so I'm glad I did it like that to show him you don't belong at this level."

Well that sucked — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 7, 2019

The timing of Masvidal's win beat the previous best of six seconds set by Duane Ludwig.

"It feels great," he added. "I envisaged it, I saw it in my head a long time ago. I just knew he wouldn't have an answer to me.

"Really in my mind I wanted to beat him for 14 minutes, outsmart him, outwrestle him, show him you're not me you know, you don't have the skillset."

On a blockbuster night in the Sin City, Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes defended their respective light heavyweight and bantamweight belts.

Jones needed a split points decision to overcome the tricky challenge of Thiago Santos after five rounds to earn a 25th career victory.

"Boy, was he tough," Jones said.

"We all knew Thiago's best chance was to knock me out. I played it smart and brought home this gold for my family and team.

"He was technically a lot more sound than I thought. Thiago Santos is a black belt in Muay Thai. I'm proud of myself, because I stood with a guy who's been kickboxing way longer than me."

In the co-main event, the dominant Nunes knocked out former world champion Holly Holm with a flush head kick in the first round, meaning she has beaten every woman to have held a title at either bantamweight or featherweight.

"People say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but this belt is going home with me," she said.

"During my warm-up, I knew I was going to get her. I told my coaches I wanted to knock her out the same way she knocks people out. I did it tonight. She was the only former champion I hadn't beaten yet. Now, I've beaten her and I'm very happy."