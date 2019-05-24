English

India's Joshna Chinappa bows out of British Open

By
Joshna Chinappa
Joshna Chinappa's British Open campiagn ended in the third round.

Bengaluru, May 24: India's Joshna Chinappa's British Open Squash Championship campaign came to a grinding halt in the pre-quarterfinals after her 6-11, 11-9, 5-11, 8-11 loss to England's No.1 Sarah-Jane Perry at the Allam Sport Centre in Hull, England.

Joshna had defeated Perry earlier in the year at the Black Ball Open in Cairo, however the Englishwoman made sure to right those wrongs as she started sharply to take the first game.

The world No.15 improved her tactics in the second to push Perry into the back corners of the court more and was able to hold off a fightback from the Englishwoman, who had elbow injury at the start of the year, to close out the second.

Perry soon came back stronger in the third and fourth game, however, as she kept her composure to bring back the disciplined game plan that served her well in the first to see out the match in 47 minutes.

"Joshna has been playing really well," said 29-year-old Perry.

"You could see that anything loose she was putting away and so I had to be really disciplined. Unfortunately at the start of the second I lost that discipline and she played some really good squash. I had to fight back and find a way back into the match, which I did, so I'm really pleased.

"She beat me a few weeks ago and I've just been trying to improve and get back to where I was before I had my injury and I think I'm getting there, so I'm pleased."

Result: 2019 Allam British Open Women's Round Three

Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG) bt Joshna Chinappa (IND) 3-1: 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8 (47m)

 
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
