Joshna storms into Hong Kong Open second round

Bengaluru, November 15: India's Joshna Chinappa stormed into the second round of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Series Hong Kong Open with a hard-fought 11-5, 8-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6 win over Canadian qualifier Hollie Naughton.

At the glass courts of Hong Kong Squash Centre, the world No.14 twice frittered away a one-game lead, but was quick to regain her composure as she prevailed in the decider to seal the victory in 46 minutes.

Next up for the Chennai-based player is defending champion and seventh seed Nouran Gohar as a victory against the seventh-seeded Egyptian will help the 31-year-old book a place in the quarterfinals.

The match will be played on Thursday (November 16).

Gohar's compatriot and women's world No.1 Nour El Sherbini has been given top billing in the tournament which ends on Sunday (November 19).

Multiple worlc champions Nicol David of Malaysia and England's Laura Massaro are some of the other big names in the draw,

However, it was heartbreak for the other Indian in the fray as Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu lost 11-9, 3-11, 5-11, 1-11 to New Zealand qualifier Paul Coll despite winning the opening game.

Much is at stake in the tournament as points for the World Series standings will be on offer as players aim to qualify for the season-ending PSA World Series Finals - with only the top eight players on the men's and women's standings earning a spot at the season-ending tournament.