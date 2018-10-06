Justin Rose to play with Irish pop star, Niall Horan at Hero Pro-Am in London

Rose, the tournament host, who recently went up to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time, was thrilled to welcome Horan on board for the Sky Sports British Masters, with the Irishman also set to play in the Hero Pro-Am at Walton Heath.

A day before the Pro-Am, Rose will be joined by Hero Indian Open champion Matt Wallace, Paul Dunne and Andrew 'Beef’ Johnston and two other players for a night of action-packed golf at the Hero Challenge to be staged at the iconic Canary Wharf on October 9.

“I’m delighted to again be working with Niall to raise money for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens, a cause which is very close to my heart,” the 2016 Olympic Golf Gold Medallist said. “We’ve been lucky enough to raise a lot of money over the last couple of years and we have seen first-hand what a difference it can make.

“Niall loves his golf and helps to bring the game to a different audience, so it’s great for him to be able to play in the Hero Pro-Am, which is now packed with big names from various industries.”

Among the celebrities joining Horan in the Hero Pro-Am will be former England captain and five-time Premier League winner John Terry, host of The Ryder Cup opening ceremony and former Newcastle United star David Ginola, as well as former England international-turned television pundit Jamie Redknapp and legendary jockey AP McCoy.

Former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, Hollywood actors Matthew Goode and James Nesbitt, along with TV presenting trio Zoe Hardman, Piers Morgan and Dan Walker, will also play in the curtain-raiser to the hotly-anticipated Sky Sports British Masters.

The British Masters will take place at Walton Heath Golf Club from October 11-14, hosted by World Number One Rose, and the Englishman will continue his long-standing charitable partnership with his friend Horan, the former One Direction singer who has since forged a successful solo career in the music industry.

The duo first teamed up for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens in 2016 and have since raised over £1.4 million for the campaign. The stellar field for the event includes The Open Champion Francesco Molinari, defending champion Paul Dunne, 2017 Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood and English trio Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Johnston and Matt Wallace.

Source: Press Release