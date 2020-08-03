Thomas learns from mistakes to win WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Thomas carded a five-under 65 to earn a three-stroke win in Memphis on Sunday (August 2), securing his third PGA Tour success of the season.

The American also moved top of the world rankings as he continued his strong form in 2020.

Thomas said he learnt plenty ahead of his victory, particularly at the Workday Charity Open, where he gave up a three-stroke lead before losing to Collin Morikawa in a play-off last month.

"It was a hard-fought day, but it meant a lot," he told the Golf Channel.

"I felt like how we did it, being four behind to start the day, I haven't exactly played well coming from behind in the past. I felt like I learnt a lot from that, especially Colonial.

"I just didn't handle it well and I pressed way too hard and I definitely learnt a lot from Workday in Columbus, just how I handled that lead and that situation the last couple of holes. I did obviously a very poor job, but because of that I felt a lot more calm and stayed more in the moment today."

The youngest players to reach 13 wins. 1. Tiger Woods (23 years old)

2. Jack Nicklaus (25 years old)

3. Justin Thomas (27 years old) pic.twitter.com/mOm5hcDkZh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2020

Top of the world rankings, Thomas is also on top of the FedEx Cup standings.

The 27-year-old said he still had room for improvement ahead of the US PGA Championship starting on Thursday (August 6).

"It was really important, but at the end of the day if you don't play well in the play-offs, it's hard to win a FedEx Cup, especially in Atlanta," Thomas said.

"Right now, I'm obviously very happy and elated that we got it done today but I need to work on some things and get ready for the PGA next week and try and win another major."