Kapur moves up 120 spots in world rankings, jumps to 206

Bengaluru, November 6: Shiv Kapur’s win at the Panasonic Open India on Sunday (November 5) saw him climb 120 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings, from 326 to 206.

A couple of other Indians, SSP Chawrasia and Ajeetesh Sandhu, both of whom finished tied second at the Panasonic Open India, also made major gains in the world rankings. While Chawrasia moved up from 256 to 227, Sandhu leapfrogged from 291 to 245.

Shiv, who walked away with the winner’s cheque worth US$72,000, said after the win, “It’s an amazing feeling. This victory has not really sunk in yet but when I was walking down the 18th, I was really trying to hold back the emotions. I was telling myself just finish the race, finish the race and it’s just amazing to be able to do it. To be able to win in front of all my friends and family is wonderful. I grew up playing golf here and told myself I got to win at the Delhi Golf Club one day. So no words can actually describe how I’m feeling right now. The reception I got when I was coming up the 18 was just amazing. It was well worth the wait.

“I was very aggressive the first few days but I had a pretty conservative strategy today (Sunday). I just wanted to eliminate the mistakes on the card and I started off playing really steady. I had a three-putt on 10 which sort of got me going. I was like come on, I can do this. I birdied 11 followed by 12 and then 14 and 15. When I stood at the leaderboard on 14, I said to myself I got to take the tournament by the throat. I’m not going to play conservatively anymore and I took out my driver. I attacked the flag all the way coming in and that aggressive golf paid off.

“It’s amazing to have two wins this year and I’ve to thank a lot of people for believing in me and supporting me. The form is good and the confidence is high, so there’s no reason why I cannot win again,” added Kapur, who became a father to a baby girl in August this year.

Here are some stats associated with Shiv Kapur’s memorable victory on home soil.

With this win:

Kapur earned his fifth international title

His third Asian Tour title

He registered his first Asian Tour win in India

First international win at his home course – Delhi Golf Club (DGC)

Second Asian Tour title of the 2017 season

His first international win in India after almost five years, his last win in India came at the Gujarat Kensville Challenge 2013 (a European Challenge Tour event staged in January 2013)

He became the sixth Indian to win the Panasonic Open India title in the last seven years since the tournament’s inception

Kapur rises from 18th to 11th position in the Asian Tour Order of Merit

It is the second time that he has won two international events in the same year, he previously achieved the feat with two wins on the European Challenge Tour in 2013.

Shiv now leads the Panasonic Swing, an aggregate points race that spans five events – in Thailand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan and where Asian Tour players have an opportunity to shoot for a share of the lucrative bonus pool of US$150,000

Fifth international and Asian Tour win for India in 2017.

Below is the list of Shiv Kapur’s International wins - 5 wins

Asian Tour

1. Volvo Masters of Asia 2005

2. Yeangder Heritage 2017

3. Panasonic Open India 2017 (DGC)

European Challenge Tour

4. Gujarat Kensville Challenge 2013 (Kensville G & CC)

5. Dubai Festival City Challenge Tour Grand Final 2013