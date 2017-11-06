Kapur moves up 120 spots in world rankings, jumps to 206

Bengaluru, November 6: Shiv Kapur’s win at the Panasonic Open India on Sunday (November 5) saw him climb 120 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings, from 326 to 206.
A couple of other Indians, SSP Chawrasia and Ajeetesh Sandhu, both of whom finished tied second at the Panasonic Open India, also made major gains in the world rankings. While Chawrasia moved up from 256 to 227, Sandhu leapfrogged from 291 to 245.
Shiv, who walked away with the winner’s cheque worth US$72,000, said after the win, “It’s an amazing feeling. This victory has not really sunk in yet but when I was walking down the 18th, I was really trying to hold back the emotions. I was telling myself just finish the race, finish the race and it’s just amazing to be able to do it. To be able to win in front of all my friends and family is wonderful. I grew up playing golf here and told myself I got to win at the Delhi Golf Club one day. So no words can actually describe how I’m feeling right now. The reception I got when I was coming up the 18 was just amazing. It was well worth the wait.
“I was very aggressive the first few days but I had a pretty conservative strategy today (Sunday). I just wanted to eliminate the mistakes on the card and I started off playing really steady. I had a three-putt on 10 which sort of got me going. I was like come on, I can do this. I birdied 11 followed by 12 and then 14 and 15. When I stood at the leaderboard on 14, I said to myself I got to take the tournament by the throat. I’m not going to play conservatively anymore and I took out my driver. I attacked the flag all the way coming in and that aggressive golf paid off.
“It’s amazing to have two wins this year and I’ve to thank a lot of people for believing in me and supporting me. The form is good and the confidence is high, so there’s no reason why I cannot win again,” added Kapur, who became a father to a baby girl in August this year.
Here are some stats associated with Shiv Kapur’s memorable victory on home soil.
With this win:
Below is the list of Shiv Kapur’s International wins - 5 wins
Asian Tour
1. Volvo Masters of Asia 2005
2. Yeangder Heritage 2017
3. Panasonic Open India 2017 (DGC)
European Challenge Tour
4. Gujarat Kensville Challenge 2013 (Kensville G & CC)
5. Dubai Festival City Challenge Tour Grand Final 2013