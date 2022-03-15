Karl-Anthony Towns scores NBA season-high 60 points, Jokic edges out Embiid in MVP clash

Towns scored a career-high 60 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 149-139 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

It is the most points scored by any player in a single game this season, ahead of Trae Young and LeBron James, who both scored 56.

After reaching half-time with 24 points, Towns exploded into life after the break, scoring 32 of his side's 46 third-quarter points on his way to final shooting figures of 19-31 from the field, 7-11 from three and 15-16 from the line.

Towns, who is the first center to hit 60 points in a single NBA game since Shaquille O'Neal in March 2000, also grabbed a personal season-high of 17 rebounds, while on the other side Dejounte Murray was no slouch with 30 points and 12 assists, though it was not enough for the Spurs.

Jokic takes the win in MVP clash

While Towns starred for Minnesota, the league's best two offensive centres collided at Wells Fargo Arena as Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers hosted Jokic's Denver Nuggets. It was the visitors who came out on top 114-110.

Philly's star duo of Embiid and James Harden lived at the free-throw line throughout the contest, combining to hit 20 out of 22 attempts, slightly extending the lead to seven points heading into the final frame

Needing a spark, a bench cameo from Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland (21 points on 7-14 shooting) changed the game's complexion as he scored nine straight points in 71 seconds.

Embiid could only muster five points in the final quarter, finishing with 34. Jokic was once again an all-round force, tallying 22 points to go with 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Another MVP candidate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-111 won over the Utah Jazz, while Stephen Curry had 47 points for the Golden State Warriors in their 126-112 defeat of the Washington Wizards.

Lakers fall 10 games below .500

A spirited second-half could only save some embarrassment for the Los Angeles Lakers after a calamitous first quarter doomed the 2020 champions to yet another home loss, defeated by the Toronto Raptors 114-103, despite James' 30-point haul.

Toronto made a mess of the home side to start the second half, opening their lead up to 28 points at 85-57 before James and the Lakers were able to cut the margin to nine points with less than three minutes remaining.

In a well-rounded team effort from the Raptors, Gary Trent Jr led the way with 28 points, while Pascal Siakam (27 points) and rookie Scottie Barnes offered excellent support.

The loss means the Lakers are now sporting a record of 5-15 in their last 20 games, dating back to January 28.