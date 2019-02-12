Karnataka Athletic Association releases action plan for 2022

KAA President N Muthappa Rai, released a 'manifesto' highlighting the association's target for the future, which includes among others -- increased use of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium for athletics, creation of a database of athletes and certified coaches in the state, and raising participation in track and field activities.

"Over the next decade, I believe we can get more and more athletes from Karnataka to bring glory to the country. This will be my key objective," said Rai, who was elcted as KAA chief in September, 2018.

In the manifesto, Rai has accorded priority to three important aspects -- good governance, rebuilding of KAA to international standards and the production of quality athletes for state and nation at all levels and age categories by 2022.

Launching of the MANIFESTO 2022 for the Karnataka Athletics Association (KAA) MOU with the Tibetan Adminstration and vision plan. pic.twitter.com/sRcOABlXYQ — Asif Iqbal🇮🇳 (@asifiqbalieto) February 11, 2019

Former athlete Elvis Joseph, who has been appointed as the CEO of KAA said the organisation's aim was to get athletics its due.

It is worth mentioning that the KAA has for long fighting with football authorities as the Sree Kanteerava Stadium has become the home ground of JSW Sports-owned Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru FC (BFC).

"We want to have a dialogue with BFC. We've a solution. We're going to meet the DYES and the sports minister. You can't kill one sport to grow another," said Elvis.

Elvis dwelled further about the need to have a proper database of athletes and certified coaches in the state.

"We don't know how many athletes and coaches we've in the state. We want only registered coaches training athletes at the stadium. Once we've a database, we'll create specific programmes for sprinters, distance runners etc," he added.

Olympians Anju Bobby George and Pramila Aiyappa as well as many people from the different walks of life attended the function.

The KAA has planned various programmes in rural areas to help athletes create a career out of sports. The KAA also revealed its plans to launch a new website in the first week of March.