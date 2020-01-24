English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bradley, Cappelen share lead as McIlroy and Tiger start well

By Dejan Kalinic
Sebastian Cappelen made eight birdies with two bogeys
Sebastian Cappelen made eight birdies with two bogeys

San Diego, January 24: Keegan Bradley and Sebastian Cappelen share the Farmers Insurance Open lead as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods made decent starts on Thursday (January 23).

Bradley and Cappelen opened with six-under 66s at Torrey Pines, sharing a one-stroke lead on what is a congested leaderboard in San Diego.

A bogey-free opening round on the North Course set up 2011 US PGA Championship winner Bradley, who made an eagle at the par-five fifth.

Denmark's Cappelen produced his round on the South Course, mixing eight birdies with two bogeys.

Plenty of eyes were on McIlroy and Woods, who made fine starts, with the Northern Irishman particularly impressive.

McIlroy carded a five-under 67 on the North Course in a round featuring seven birdies and two bogeys.

He is in an eight-way tie for third, alongside Byeong Hun An, Joel Dahmen, Kevin Tway, Zhang Xinjun, Matthew NeSmith, Im Sung-jae and 2011 winner Bubba Watson.

A seven-time champion of the event, Woods fired a three-under 69 to be tied for 21st.

Woods made two birdies and two bogeys on his front nine before picking up shots at the first, fifth and ninth.

Jon Rahm, the 2017 winner, is among a group of 10 tied for 11th at four under, with J.B. Holmes alongside him.

Defending champion Justin Rose struggled on the South Course, shooting a three-over 75.

Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, made a solid if unspectacular start with an opening-round 70 that included five birdies.

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue