Keegan Murray Injury Update: Sacramento Kings Forward Out For Over A Month Due To Thumb Surgery Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is sidelined for more than a month after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. He will be reevaluated in four-to-six weeks following surgery. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

The Sacramento Kings are facing a setback as forward Keegan Murray will be sidelined for more than a month. Murray, who was a first-team All-Rookie selection, suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb during a preseason game. The team announced that he will undergo surgery and be reevaluated in four to six weeks.

Keegan Murray was the fourth overall pick by Sacramento in the 2022 NBA Draft. Over his first three seasons, he has played 233 games, averaging 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. His absence is expected to impact the team's performance significantly.

The Kings are embarking on their first full season under head coach Doug Christie. Christie took over last December after Mike Brown's departure and led the team to a 27-24 record for the remainder of the season. Under his guidance, Sacramento secured a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

In the Play-In Tournament, the Kings were seeded ninth but were eliminated by the tenth-seeded Dallas Mavericks. This marked an end to their postseason aspirations for that year. Christie's leadership will be crucial as they navigate this new season without one of their key players.

Murray's injury is a significant blow to Sacramento's lineup as they aim to improve upon last year's performance. The team will need to adjust their strategies and rotations while he recovers from surgery.

The Kings' management and fans alike are hopeful for Murray's swift recovery and return to form. His contributions on both ends of the court have been vital since joining the team, making his absence felt keenly.