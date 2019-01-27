English

Thurman retains WBA title after long-awaited return, eyes Pacquiao

By Opta
Keith Thurman

Brooklyn, January 27: Keith Thurman successfully defended his WBA super welterweight belt with a majority decision over Josesito Lopez after almost two years on the sidelines.

Thurman was back in the ring for the first time since beating Danny Garcia by split decision in March 2017 – an elbow and hand injury keeping the American out of action.

And the 30-year-old reigned supreme after 12 rounds against Lopez (36-8, 19 KOs) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Judges scored the fight 115-111, 117-109 and 113-113 in favour of Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) on Saturday.

Thurman could now be set for a showdown against Filipino great and WBA secondary champion Manny Pacquiao.

"I most likely would definitely take it," Thurman said of Pacquiao. "I'm going to have to talk to my team and my managers but I feel good. That was a beautiful fight.

"I would love to have (Pacquiao); maybe in Brooklyn, maybe in Vegas, wherever Manny wants. I'd fight him in the Philippines if that's where he wanted it, baby."

    Read more about: boxing manny pacquiao wba
    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
