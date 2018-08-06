Kenny strikes gold again, Bastianelli sprints to victory

Kenny already topped the podium in Glasgow when she claimed her first gold since giving birth as Great Britain won the women's team pursuit.

And the four-time Olympic champion – who took a break following the 2016 Games – was at it again after triumphing at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on Sunday.

The 26-year-old produced a dominant final sprint to secure her 12th European Championship medal and 30th of her career as Germany's Anna Knauer and Russian Evgenia Augustinas won silver and bronze.

Kenny achieved victory, despite a sleepless night with one-year-old son Albie.

"You just get used to it. I don't even feel like I've had a lack of sleep any more, I just come in and get on with it," she said.

"Jason comes in in the middle of the night to change a nappy and then goes back, and then in the morning he takes him so I get two hours' sleep, so we tag team. It works well, we both made it here alright, didn't we?"

Germany's Domenic Weinstein won gold in the men's individual pursuit, having only managed silver and bronze previously, after outlasting Ivo Oliveira and Claudio Imhof.

Meanwhile, Italian Marta Bastianelli struck gold after overcoming Marianne Vos in the women's road race on Sunday.

Dutch great Vos appeared set to claim honours in the 130km race but a last-gasp sprint saw Bastianelli snatch gold.