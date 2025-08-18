Shubman Gill becomes vice-captain in Asia Cup 2025, his captain smashes Century on Debut

Kerala athlete Sheena Varkey suspended Following Positive Doping Test

-Sauradeep Ash

Triple jumper Sheena Varkey, known for her achievements at national and international levels, has been suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The suspension follows a positive test for a banned substance. Varkey, who is 32 and from Kerala, participated in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. A source confirmed her suspension but did not specify the substance involved.

Varkey's recent accomplishments include a silver medal at the Uttarakhand National Games and a bronze at the Federation Cup. In 2018, she secured a silver medal at the Asian Indoor Championships. Her suspension adds to the growing list of doping issues among Indian athletes.

India's Doping Challenges

On August 11, discus thrower Gagandeep Singh was among several athletes receiving three-year bans from NADA. Singh, representing Services, won gold in men's discus with a throw of 55.01m at the Uttarakhand National Games on February 12. He later tested positive for testosterone metabolites and faced provisional suspension.

The World Anti-Doping Agency's 2023 data reveals India's banned substance positivity rate is 3.8%. This figure comes from 214 Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) out of 5606 samples tested. Of these tests, 2748 were conducted during competitions.

Comparative Positivity Rates

India's doping positivity rate is notably higher than countries like China, USA, France, Germany, and Russia, all of which have rates of one percent or lower. Athletics leads India's positive cases with 61 AAFs from 1223 samples.

The ongoing doping issues highlight a significant challenge for Indian sports authorities. Ensuring fair play and maintaining integrity in sports remains a critical concern as they address these setbacks.

With inputs from PTI