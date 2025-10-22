Kerr Attributes Warriors Victory To Butler's Game Control And Scoring Prowess

Australia vs England Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch AUS Women vs ENG Women Match 23 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr highlighted Jimmy Butler's ability to control the game as crucial in their victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Butler scored 31 points, making all 16 free throws, leading the Warriors to a 119-109 win in their NBA opener. He also added five rebounds and four assists, while Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga contributed 23 and 17 points respectively.

Butler joined the Warriors from the Miami Heat in February, helping them reach the Western Conference semi-finals. Kerr praised Butler's influence on the team, especially his ability to balance Curry's dynamic play with stability. "It was huge. It was the reason we became a good team last year," said Kerr. "As soon as we got him, he provided that stability, the ability to get fouled and go to the line and settle the game down."

Despite their loss, Luka Doncic delivered an impressive performance for the Lakers. He scored 43 points, marking a career-high for a season opener, along with 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block. Doncic became only the third Laker to score over 40 points in a season opener after Kobe Bryant in 2007 and Elgin Baylor in 1959.

Doncic played for a game-high of 41 minutes, which required some time in the training room afterward for treatment. He aims to have a greater impact on both ends of the court this season. "It's probably nothing," Doncic commented about his hip discomfort. "Just felt it a little bit because my hip went [the opposite] way."

Kerr noted how Butler's presence has been vital for maintaining control during games. "He never turns the ball over," Kerr stated. "He just controls the game out there for us and we need that." The coach compared Butler's role to that of former players Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston who provided similar stability amidst Curry's energetic style.

Butler's ability to calm things down was evident in this game as well. "Jimmy just settles us down and I thought he did a great job of that [in this game]," Kerr added. Meanwhile, Doncic is focusing on improving his defensive skills through better communication with teammates.

The Warriors' victory showcased Butler’s crucial role in balancing their gameplay dynamics effectively. His contributions were instrumental in securing their win against a strong performance by Doncic and the Lakers.