Durant set for more scans, indefinite timeframe on return to play

Durant has not played for Brooklyn since the February 13 game against former team the Golden State Warriors due to the left hamstring injury.

Thursday's game with the Boston Celtics is set to be the 10th straight he has missed due to the injury.

Nash said Durant will undergo further scans which will dictate the next steps in his recovery.

"He hasn't played in a month," Nash said on Wednesday. "No matter what the scan says, there will still be an appropriate ramp-up time to make sure we put him in a position to finish the season strong.

"He's doing really well right now, and we all feel really positive about the direction he is going but we just need to be very cautious because he's a really important player for us."

𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐎𝐔𝐒𝐋𝐘, 𝐈𝐍 𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃... The No. 1 scoring offense in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/UyvgSBIYoD — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 10, 2021

Durant did not head to Atlanta for the All-Star break, instead remaining in Brooklyn to work with his physiotherapist.

The 32-year-old forward has participated in light on-court workouts but not high-speed running or drills with his team-mates.

Nash denied that the Achilles injury that Durant suffered in 2019 was related to his current problem.

"Through his history, through medical history and assessment, we don't feel like these two are related at all," Nash said.