English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Khabib to fight Gaethje on October 24, Dana White confirms

By Joe Wright

Las Vegas, July 29: Khabib Nurmagomedov will face Justin Gaethje in a UFC lightweight unification fight on October 24, Dana White has confirmed.

There had been speculation Khabib would retire from the sport after losing his father at the age of 57 in July, although the Russian's manager refuted that claim.

Gaethje stepped in to fight and beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 for the interim title after Khabib had to withdraw from the bout due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC president White says the American will be Khabib's opponent when he returns to the Octagon in three months' time.

"It's going to happen, tell you right here right now. That fight is going to happen," White told CNN.

"Khabib versus Gaethje, October 24."

White said Khabib has had a difficult time since the Russian lost his father Abdulmanap to complications following a COVID-19 infection.

"It's been very rough on him," he said. "His father was a hero to him, he loved his father, they had a very close relationship and it was very hard on him."

Khabib, who has won all 28 of his professional fights, beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 last September in his most recent bout to defend the lightweight title.

More KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 0 NAP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 8:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue