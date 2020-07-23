Khabib's sorrow after father's death - I hope you were pleased with me

Moscow, July 23: Khabib Nurmagomedov has spoken of the sorrow he has felt following the death of his father, with David Beckham among those sending sympathies to the UFC star.
The lightweight champion said he hoped father Abdulmanap, who died in early July at the age of 57, would have been proud of him.
In a message posted to Instagram, Khabib wrote: "You will be missed Father, you were a father, friend, brother and coach all rolled into one. You taught me almost everything that I know, I hope you were pleased with me.
"After all, the contentment of parents is the contentment of Allah."
Russian fighter Khabib was schooled in wrestling from an early age by his father, later moving into martial arts and becoming one of UFC's most acclaimed superstars.
Quran 17:23-24. And your Lord has decreed that you not worship except Him, and to parents, good treatment. Whether one or both of them reach old age [while] with you, say not to them [so much as], "uff," and do not repel them but speak to them a noble word. And lower to them the wing of humility out of mercy and say, "My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up [when I was] small." - ۞ وَقَضَىٰ رَبُّكَ أَلَّا تَعْبُدُوا إِلَّا إِيَّاهُ وَبِالْوَالِدَيْنِ إِحْسَانًا ۚ إِمَّا يَبْلُغَنَّ عِندَكَ الْكِبَرَ أَحَدُهُمَا أَوْ كِلَاهُمَا فَلَا تَقُل لَّهُمَا أُفٍّ وَلَا تَنْهَرْهُمَا وَقُل لَّهُمَا قَوْلًا كَرِيمًا وَاخْفِضْ لَهُمَا جَنَاحَ الذُّلِّ مِنَ الرَّحْمَةِ وَقُل رَّبِّ ارْحَمْهُمَا كَمَا رَبَّيَانِي صَغِيرًا Сура «аль-Исра’» 23-24 аяты. Всевышний говорит: Твой Господь предписал вам не поклоняться никому, кроме Него, и делать добро родителям. Если один из родителей или оба достигнут старости, то не говори им: «Тьфу!». - не кричи на них и обращайся к ним почтительно. Склони пред ними крыло смирения по милосердию своему и говори: «Господи! Помилуй их, ведь они растили меня ребенком». Тебя будет не хватать Отец, ты был Отцом, другом, братом и тренером в одном лице. Ты научил меня практически всему что я умею, надеюсь ты был доволен мною. Ведь в довольстве родителей довольство Аллаха.
Abdulmanap had suffered from coronavirus and pneumonia before his death and suffered a stroke that left him in a coma, Russian news agency TASS reported.
Khabib posted his message along with a photograph of himself and his father embracing at a UFC event, and a verse from the Quran about the importance of respecting parents.
Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England footballer Beckham responded on Thursday (July 23) to Khabib's message, saying: "Thinking about you and your family my friend @khabib_nurmagomedov"
The 31-year-old Khabib will return to action before the end of the year and face Justin Gaethje, his manager Ali Abdelaziz last week told TMZ Sports.
Abdelaziz recently refuted reports Khabib was planning to retire following the death of his father.