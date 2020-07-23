Khabib's sorrow after father's death - I hope you were pleased with me

The lightweight champion said he hoped father Abdulmanap, who died in early July at the age of 57, would have been proud of him.

In a message posted to Instagram, Khabib wrote: "You will be missed Father, you were a father, friend, brother and coach all rolled into one. You taught me almost everything that I know, I hope you were pleased with me.

"After all, the contentment of parents is the contentment of Allah."

Russian fighter Khabib was schooled in wrestling from an early age by his father, later moving into martial arts and becoming one of UFC's most acclaimed superstars.

Abdulmanap had suffered from coronavirus and pneumonia before his death and suffered a stroke that left him in a coma, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Khabib posted his message along with a photograph of himself and his father embracing at a UFC event, and a verse from the Quran about the importance of respecting parents.

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England footballer Beckham responded on Thursday (July 23) to Khabib's message, saying: "Thinking about you and your family my friend @khabib_nurmagomedov"

The 31-year-old Khabib will return to action before the end of the year and face Justin Gaethje, his manager Ali Abdelaziz last week told TMZ Sports.

Abdelaziz recently refuted reports Khabib was planning to retire following the death of his father.